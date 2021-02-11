 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -9.11. A -9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

