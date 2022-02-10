This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
