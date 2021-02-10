 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around -10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -2.47. A -7-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the polar vortex and how can plunge into America?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News