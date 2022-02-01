Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.