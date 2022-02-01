This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . -5 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 12 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's …
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tom…