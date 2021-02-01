 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31.98. A 16-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 2 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

