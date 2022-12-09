Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Winona Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accum…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Thursday, with temperatures…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…