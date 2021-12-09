Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 27-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
