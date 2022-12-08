Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Friday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.