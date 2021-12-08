 Skip to main content
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

