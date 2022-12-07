Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.