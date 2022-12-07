This evening's outlook for Winona: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
