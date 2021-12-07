This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 2…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. T…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Winona area sho…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Exp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.