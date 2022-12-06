Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.