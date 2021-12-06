This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 2…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. T…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Winona area sho…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Exp…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temper…