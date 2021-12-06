 Skip to main content
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

