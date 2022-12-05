Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.