For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. …
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Today's condition…