 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News