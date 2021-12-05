For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
