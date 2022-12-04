 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

