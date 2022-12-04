This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
