Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.