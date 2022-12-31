Winona's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. We will se…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumula…