Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.