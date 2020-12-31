For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.69. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.14. A 8-degree lo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.83. A 11-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.03. We'll see a…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.2. We'll see a lo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 11.75. 15 degrees …
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 23 degrees is toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…