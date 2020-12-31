 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Winona

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.69. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News