For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
