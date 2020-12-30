 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Winona

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Winona

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News