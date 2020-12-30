Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.