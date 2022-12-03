 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

