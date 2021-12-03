This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
