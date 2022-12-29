Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.