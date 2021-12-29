 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Overcast. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News