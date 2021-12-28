Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
