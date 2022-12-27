Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.