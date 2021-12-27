Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.