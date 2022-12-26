For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees today. There is on…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Expect clear skie…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. A 2-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Overcast. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. We will se…