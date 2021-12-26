This evening in Winona: Snow will be ending in the evening giving way to some light rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Monday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low.…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. …
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…