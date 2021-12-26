Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Snow will be ending in the evening giving way to some light rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Monday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 23% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.