Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . A -2-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph.