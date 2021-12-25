 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

