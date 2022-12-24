 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

