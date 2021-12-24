Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.