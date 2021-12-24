Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
