Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.