This evening's outlook for Winona: Overcast. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
