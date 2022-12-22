Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Overcast. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at . -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.