Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.