Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening in Winona: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low -3F. NE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0. -8 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

