Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.