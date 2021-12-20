 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

