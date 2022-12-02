This evening's outlook for Winona: Intermittent snow showers and windy early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
