Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.