For the drive home in Winona: Mainly clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Don't go o…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. The area wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
For the drive home in Winona: Rain early with snow late. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than…