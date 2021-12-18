Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in…
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.