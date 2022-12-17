 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

