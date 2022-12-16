Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winona

This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.