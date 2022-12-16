This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Don't go o…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
For the drive home in Winona: Rain early with snow late. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than…