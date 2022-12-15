This evening in Winona: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. I…
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today.…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…