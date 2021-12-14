For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona
