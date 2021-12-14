Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winona

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winona could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

