Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winona
